Author and advocate Chelsea Clinton: “I certainly hope that there will be a Democratic progressive woman president in my lifetime”

Author and advocate Chelsea Clinton joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss her new book, “Don’t Let Them Disappear.” Chelsea talks about why she chose to write this book and aim it towards middle schoolers, the importance of teaching children about endangered species, encouraging kids to become activists, the role that government plays in protecting endangered animals, science denialism and the current measles outbreak, if she sees a woman leading the 2020 presidential race and her appearance this Thursday night at Women & Children First Bookstore in Andersonville.

