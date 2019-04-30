× Andrew Yang on universal basic income plan: “If everybody had an extra $1,000 a month, how much of that money would be spent at their local businesses?”

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss his plan to have a universal basic income that would give each adult over 18 a monthly benefit totaling $12,000-a-year.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3635428/3635428_2019-04-30-233628.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!