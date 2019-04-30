Andrew Yang on universal basic income plan: “If everybody had an extra $1,000 a month, how much of that money would be spent at their local businesses?”

Posted 6:34 PM, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:28PM, April 30, 2019

Andrew Yang, a candidate in the Democratic primaries for president, speaks at a town hall meeting sponsored by the Euclid chapter of the NAACP at Christ Lutheran Church in Cleveland, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss his plan to have a universal basic income that would give each adult over 18 a monthly benefit totaling $12,000-a-year.

