Advertising executive Ken Erke: “You have to be future focused if you want to survive in advertising”

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Major Behavior advertising agency founder Ken Erke about the future of advertising. Ken talks about why he decided to start his own agency, the importance of staying ahead of advertising trends and hiring the best people, how much the advertising world has changed over the years, the way data is used to target consumers, how brands are rethinking the way they advertise, why mobile is at the forefront of the industry and the importance of the city of Chicago to the history of advertising.

