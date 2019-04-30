× 1999: The best movie year ever?

Author Brian Raftery joins Nick Digilio to discuss his new book, “Best. Movie. Year. Ever: How 1999 Blew Up the Big Screen”, and the effect that many of the films of 1999 had on the movie industry and pop culture.

From “The Blair Witch Project” to “Fight Club”, “American Pie” to “Magnolia”, 1999 produced some of the greatest and most popular films of the 20th century. Brian dives into the writing of the new book, including the over 130 new interviews he conducted with stars and directors, and why he thinks the end of the century was the beginning of a brave new world in cinema.

