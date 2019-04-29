Wintrust Business Lunch 4/29/19: Bootstrapping vs Venture Capital, Unaffordable Summer Vacations & Technology Overflow In The Office

Do you know know the difference between raising capital and bootstrapping? Steve Bertrand and Jim Dallke discuss the difference between the two and how bootstrapping is the other side of the startup world that doesn’t get the limelight too often. Ted Rossman explained how over 30 million Americans wont be able to afford a summer vacation this year (but more importantly how to squeeze one in) and Ilyce Glink is helping employees/employers balance the workplace with human interaction and technological overflow.

 

