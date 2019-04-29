× WGN Radio Theatre #382: Have Gun-Will Travel & Suspense

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 28, 2019. First episode of the night is:“Have Gun-Will Travel: Return Engagement” Starring: John Dehner; (01-03-60). . For our final episode of the night we have: “Suspense: Uncle Henry’s Rosebush” Starring: Agnes Moorehead; (06-29-43)

