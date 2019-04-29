Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Two Lights Seafood & Oyster rolls out the Canarble Wagon

Two Lights Seafood & Oyster - "A Modern Haven for Rejuvenation and Culinary Imagination" (www.twolightschicago.com)

Two Lights Seafood & Oyster Rolls Out The Canarble Wagon
Megan Addington (owner), Chris Gatchell (general manager/beverage manager), and Shelby Forsyth (marketing coordinator) from Two Lights joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to taste some of their Maine inspired fair, including the “Percy & Small Old Fashioned” and the “Black Fly Bite.” Cheers!

Percy & Small Old Fashioned:

  • pays homage to the Percy & Small Shipyard in Maine which is now a part of the Maine Maritime Museum
  • uses an oaky, charred bourbon (Elijah Craig)
  • uses persimmon bitters from Owl & Whale, a Maine company that makes artisinal cocktail ingredients

Black Fly Bite:

  • named for the unfortunate summer phenomenon in Maine – Black Fly Season!
  • black pepper infused bourbon represents the “flies” and provides the cocktail with a little spice
  • house-made gomme (great chance to push house-made ingredients)
  • grown up version of a bourbon peach basil smash

