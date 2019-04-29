Two Lights Seafood & Oyster rolls out the Canarble Wagon
Two Lights Seafood & Oyster Rolls Out The Canarble Wagon
Megan Addington (owner), Chris Gatchell (general manager/beverage manager), and Shelby Forsyth (marketing coordinator) from Two Lights joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to taste some of their Maine inspired fair, including the “Percy & Small Old Fashioned” and the “Black Fly Bite.” Cheers!
Percy & Small Old Fashioned:
- pays homage to the Percy & Small Shipyard in Maine which is now a part of the Maine Maritime Museum
- uses an oaky, charred bourbon (Elijah Craig)
- uses persimmon bitters from Owl & Whale, a Maine company that makes artisinal cocktail ingredients
Black Fly Bite:
- named for the unfortunate summer phenomenon in Maine – Black Fly Season!
- black pepper infused bourbon represents the “flies” and provides the cocktail with a little spice
- house-made gomme (great chance to push house-made ingredients)
- grown up version of a bourbon peach basil smash
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!