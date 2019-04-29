× Two Lights Seafood & Oyster rolls out the Canarble Wagon

Two Lights Seafood & Oyster Rolls Out The Canarble Wagon

Megan Addington (owner), Chris Gatchell (general manager/beverage manager), and Shelby Forsyth (marketing coordinator) from Two Lights joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to taste some of their Maine inspired fair, including the “Percy & Small Old Fashioned” and the “Black Fly Bite.” Cheers!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3634434/3634434_2019-04-26-230334.64kmono.mp3

Percy & Small Old Fashioned:

pays homage to the Percy & Small Shipyard in Maine which is now a part of the Maine Maritime Museum

uses an oaky, charred bourbon (Elijah Craig)

uses persimmon bitters from Owl & Whale, a Maine company that makes artisinal cocktail ingredients

Black Fly Bite:

named for the unfortunate summer phenomenon in Maine – Black Fly Season!

black pepper infused bourbon represents the “flies” and provides the cocktail with a little spice

house-made gomme (great chance to push house-made ingredients)

grown up version of a bourbon peach basil smash

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!