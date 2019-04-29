× The Top Five@5 (04/29/19): President Trump gives Jussie Smollett credit for his new campaign slogan, Willie Nelson announces new album, Jay Cutler admits he didn’t take college seriously, and film director John Singleton passes away at 51.

The Top Five@ 5 for Monday, April 29th, 2019:

Boeing held its annual shareholders meeting, and the two recent 737 Max plane crashes were the topic of discussion for CEO Dennis Muilenburg. President Trump, over the weekend gave Jussie Smollett credit for his new campaign slogan “MAGA Country.” Willie Nelson announces he’s releasing a new album in June. In the latest episode of “Very Cavallari”, Jay Cutler says he didn’t take college seriously, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3635112/3635112_2019-04-30-004412.64kmono.mp3

