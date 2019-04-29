× The Opening Bell 4/29/19: Chicago’s Food & Beverage Industry Set To Thrive With Food Incubator, “The Hatchery”

Chicago has always been in the conversation as one of the best food cities in the world, so it only makes sense that the food and beverage business industry is booming here as well. Steve Grzanich sat down with Natalie Smulik (CEO of The Hatchery Chicago) to sort through what makes Chicago such a friendly place for consumer packaged goods (cpg) or other food and beverage businesses. Professor Jay McCann (Professor of Political Science and Co-Coordinator of Advanced Methods at Purdue University) then shed some light on the census that will come out next year, but the question many are asking is, “should there be a citizenship question?”.