"The Interview Show" Host Mark Bazer: "I slept a lot during the '90s" and the Oak Park school mural removal

“The Interview Show” Host Mark Bazer joins Justin Kaufmann to talk about the 90s in Chicago, to preview “The Interview Show Presents: I Am Ambivalent Towards the ’90s.” at the Hideout. Then, Mark and Justin talk about a mural at Percy Julian Middle School in Oak Park, taken down due to its lack of diversity. Subscribe to his new podcast here!