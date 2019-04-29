× Steve Cochran Full Show 4.29.19: Dave rides a camel at a pumpkin patch

It’s a rainy Monday but that won’t stop the ridiculousness! Today we hit on the NFL Draft with newly recruited NFL players Nicky Allegretti (U of I), Clayton Thorson and WGN’s Dan Hampton to give us some insight into the week’s highlights. Then, some of Trinity High School’s best: Karime Sanchez ‘19 (St. Francis of Rome), Hannah Gonzalez ‘19 (Frances Xavier Warde) and Princeanna Gibson ‘19 (Percy Julian Middle School) join the show to talk about earning scholarships valued over $500k. Well deserved! And Doc Most keeps us healthy by sharing his knowledge surrounding the Measles disease which has broken the record for the most cases in 25 years!