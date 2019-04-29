× Should We Add A Citizenship Question to The 2020 Census?

The ten year census is happening next year, and it measures various data points from all of those who work and live in America, but one of the questions this year might ask about citizenship. Professor Jay McCann (Professor of Political Science and Co-Coordinator of Advanced Methods at Purdue University) explained to Steve Grzanich why this questions might be added, what it might do to the census results, and how the Supreme Court will likely allow the question to be added.