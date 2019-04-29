Roe Conn Full Show (4/26/19): Jim Peterik performs, the Canarble Wagon rolls, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, April 27th, 2019:
Former Chairman of the RNC Michael Steele explains Joe Biden’s appeal, WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory forecasts snow for the last weekend of April, WGN’s Bears Inisider Adam Hoge looks at the moves the Bears might make in the draft, the Top Five@5 doesn’t disappoint, the crew from Two Lights restaurant roll out the Canarble Wagon, and rock legend Jim Peterik performs.
