Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Roe Conn Full Show (4/26/19): Jim Peterik performs, the Canarble Wagon rolls, and more…

Posted 11:44 AM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:43AM, April 29, 2019

Anna Davlantes, Jim Peterik, and Roe Conn (JCarlin/WGN Radio)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, April 27th, 2019:
Former Chairman of the RNC Michael Steele explains Joe Biden’s appeal, WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory forecasts snow for the last weekend of April, WGN’s Bears Inisider Adam Hoge looks at the moves the Bears might make in the draft, the Top Five@5 doesn’t disappoint, the crew from Two Lights restaurant roll out the Canarble Wagon, and rock legend Jim Peterik performs.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.