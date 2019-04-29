Photos: WGN Radio visits Hamilton: The Exhibition

WGN Radio takes you inside Hamilton: The Exhibition, a state-of-the-art, 360-degree, immersive exhibit in a free-standing temporary building on Northerly Island (1535 S. Linn White Drive).

Hamilton: The Exhibition takes visitors deeper into the life and times of Alexander Hamilton, while at the same time chronicling the American Revolution and the creation of the United States of America. The audio tour is narrated by Hamilton’s author, Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with cast members from the original Broadway production of the musical as well as Joanne B. Freeman, historical advisor and Professor of History and American Studies at Yale University.