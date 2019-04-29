Noted pet expert Steve Dale joins Bill and Wendy show

Steve Dale is a certified animal behavior specialist who has been a trusted voice in the world of pet health for over 20 years. He is also one of our favorite guests! He joins Bill and Wendy to talk about what the World Health Organization says about vaccine hesitancy – and how that ties to the increase in Leptospirosis cases. Steve also explains how heartworms develop and spread, and what you can do to protect your dog. Plus, the Anti Cruelty Society’s Bark in the Park event is just around the corner!