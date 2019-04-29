Northwestern Quarterback Clayton Thorson Drafted By The Philadelphia Eagles

Posted 1:16 PM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:58AM, April 29, 2019

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) delivers a pass during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Northwestern Quarterback Clayton Thorson joins the Steve Cochran show to talk about getting drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles over the weekend. He explains the journey, what he expects as he takes the next leap into his professional career and whether he meant to “leave his brother hanging” while celebrating.

