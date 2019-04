× No Coast Cinema | Heather Mingo and John Sutton: Live at Elastic Arts

No Coast Cinema is LIVE at Elastic Arts at 3429 W Diversey Ave. chatting with Heather Mingo and John Sutton, co-writers of the film “Graffito”, before a screening of the film with live accompaniment by a jazz quartet.

Together, they discuss the writing process behind the film, the ideas and themes presented and the spectacular jazz score also composed by John Sutton.