Nicky Allegretti, former U of I offensive lineman gets drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs

U of I is coming in strong with their star Nicky Allegretti making his way into the NFL. Nicky joins Steve to talk about his journey from college student to now playing with the KC Chiefs. He said the experience has been surreal and his family can’t wait for the Bears/Chiefs game in December. He said they will not be in head to toe Chiefs gear, which will be a switch for this life long Bears family but hey are all okay with that.