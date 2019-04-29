Nicky Allegretti, former U of I offensive lineman gets drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs

Posted 1:17 PM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:59AM, April 29, 2019

Illinois' Nick Allegretti in the first half of a NCAA college football game between Illinois and Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

U of I is coming in strong with their star Nicky Allegretti making his way into the NFL.  Nicky joins Steve to talk about his journey from college student to now playing with the KC Chiefs.  He said the experience has been surreal and his family can’t wait for the Bears/Chiefs game in December.  He said they will not be in head to toe Chiefs gear, which will be a switch for this life long Bears family but hey are all okay with that.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.