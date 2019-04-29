Nick Digilio 4.29.19 | Monday Morning Movie Reviews of “Avengers: Endgame” and “Under the Silver Lake”, Chicago Critics Film Festival Announces Lineup, Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame Snubs and the Best of Craig Ferguson

Nick D and Dana DeLorenzo (Nick Digilio)

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews

+ Chicago Critics Film Festival Lineup

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews (cont.)

+ Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame Snubs

Hour 3:

Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame Snubs (cont.)

Hour 4:

+ Best of Craig Ferguson

