Nick Digilio 4.29.19 | Monday Morning Movie Reviews of “Avengers: Endgame” and “Under the Silver Lake”, Chicago Critics Film Festival Announces Lineup, Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame Snubs and the Best of Craig Ferguson
Hour 1:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews
+ Chicago Critics Film Festival Lineup
Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews (cont.)
+ Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame Snubs
Hour 3:
Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame Snubs (cont.)
Hour 4:
+ Best of Craig Ferguson
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)