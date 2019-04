× MVPP: Neighbors raise $10k for man shot in Bucktown

Our MVPP of the day is a person who shows that there is light even in the hardest of situations. After Kyle Garchar was shot in the leg by a group of would-be carjackers his neighborhood of Bucktown and friends rallied their support to help him with medical bills and more. All in all friends of Garchar have raised nearly $10,000 – for more info and to support Kyle visit his GoFundMe page.