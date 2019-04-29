× Monday Morning Movie Reviews | “Avengers: Endgame”, “Under the Silver Lake” and Erik Childress announces the Chicago Critics Film Festival lineup

The end is here! After 11 years, the “Avengers” saga reaches its conclusion in “Avengers: Endgame”. Nick, Erik and Jim share their thoughts on one of the biggest movies of the year, including whether or not the “Endgame” was worth the wait.

Not a comic book fan? Jim and Nick also review “Under the Silver Lake” starring Andrew Garfield from the director of “It Follows”.

Plus, Erik shares the full lineup of the Chicago Critics Film Festival which will include a special 40th anniversary screening of “Alien” and a special appearance by star Tom Skerritt. Get your tickets now at chicagocriticsfilmfestival.com

