× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-29-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the SPOILER FREE podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the big ticket items on llinois lawmakers’ list this week, Deb Mell conceding her 33rd Ward seat to Rossana Rodríguez-Sánchez, Lori Lightfoot holding her inauguration speech at Wintrust Arena next month, filmmaker John Singleton passing away, Eloy Jimenez being placed on the IL, the Cubs beating the DBacks in 15 innings, the Bears having a successful NFL draft and Justin’s experience seeing both “Avengers: Endgame” (Twice! With Butter!) and the “Fast & Furious 9” trailer.