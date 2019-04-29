Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

League of Legends Patch 9.9 Break Down

Akali (Photo Courtesy of Riot Games)

League of Legends Patch 9.9 will be live in a few days. Inven Global E-sports Reporter Nick Geracie breaks down this latest patch & the newly teased support character Yuumi.

Check out articles by Nick Geracie & other E-sports News: Invenglobal.com
Follow Nick Geracie on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Nickgeracie

Yuumi: The Magical Cat | Champion Trailer – League of Legends

