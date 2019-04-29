In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, photo a child holds his Amazon Echo Dot in Kennesaw, Ga. Amazon updated its voice assistant with a feature that can make Alexa more kid-friendly. When the FreeTime feature is activated, Alexa answers certain questions differently. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Digital Privacy Alliance Director Matt Erickson: You might act differently if you know a person was listening
Digital Privacy Alliance Director Matt Erickson joins Justin Kaufmann to talk about the problematic nature of the Amazon Alexa, through which Amazon employees have access to your private conversations. Plus, Matt explains why the United States don’t have better privacy protection when compared to Western European states.