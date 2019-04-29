× Democrats might want to pump the brakes on Trump’s Impeachment. Here’s why.

It’s Monday. The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn joins Bill and Wendy in the studio. They talk about the Democrats efforts to impeach President Donald Trump, the fight to legalize recreational marijuana and sports betting in Illinois, and much more.

