B2B – Stone Brewing’s Greg Koch is No Arrogant Bastard

Another industry giant joins the Barrel to Bottle podcast. This week, it’s Stone Brewing Executive Chairman and Co-founder Greg Koch. Greg and the team taste Stone IPA, Arrogant Consortia’s Arrogant Bastard and Enter Night, plus Courage Russian Imperial Stout (made by Wells &Young, not by Stone) and Stone Imperial Russian Stout 2014 (from Roger’s personal stash). This episode marks Greg’s first Malort experience. Other topics include hanging with Metallica, helping to make “Russian Imperial Stout” a thing, staying fresh in a beer scene that’s always chasing what’s new, and how PET is destroying the planet. Stick around for the Q&A segment, when Greg tackles the perennial listener question “bottles or cans?”

