A worker walks past a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for Oman Air at Boeing's assembly facility in Renton, Wash. Friday, April 26, 2019. A team of experts is currently reviewing how the Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight control system was approved by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, following the mid-March global grounding of the jetliner after two crashes killed 346 people. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
A troubled Boeing faces its shareholders
A worker walks past a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for Oman Air at Boeing's assembly facility in Renton, Wash. Friday, April 26, 2019. A team of experts is currently reviewing how the Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight control system was approved by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, following the mid-March global grounding of the jetliner after two crashes killed 346 people. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Claire Bushey talks about CEO Dennis Muilenburg’s remarks today on the deadly crashes and what they mean for the company. Plus, an end to the CSO strike, drama over a South Loop megaproject, hospital CEOs see big raises and more.