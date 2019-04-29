A.B. Stoddard on President Trump’s tweet slamming New York’s Governor & Attorney General: “We can say it’s crazy, but it’s never going to stop.”

President Trump blamed the National Rifle Association’s financial troubles on New York’s governor and attorney general, alleging that they were “illegally” trying to ruin an organization that was one of his major supporters during the 2016 presidential campaign. A.B. Stoddard, columnist and Associate Editor of Real Clear Politics joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss whether or not the President is accurate about his claim.

