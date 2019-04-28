WGN Radio Theatre #381:  Gunsmoke, Adv. of Maisie & Adv. of Michael Shayne

(L-R) Curtis Koch, Lisa Wolf & Carl Amari

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 27, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: ““Gunsmoke: Drop Dead” Starring: William Conrad; (09-20-52).  Next, we have: “Adv. of Maisie: Restoro Skin Rejuvenator” Starring: Ann Sothern; (11-09-50). For our final episode of the night we have: “Adv. Of Michael Shayne: The Purloined Corpse” Starring: Jeff Chandler; (07-18-48).

