Video: Get real estate info just by taking a photo with the Homesnap App, with real-time data

Posted 10:13 PM, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:08PM, April 28, 2019

Join John Williams as he cruises for a new home using Homesnap, taking pictures along the way and pulling up all the listing information right in the app, just in time for the spring market. Homesnap is the market-leading national home search platform with real-time listing data and property histories, and so easy to use.

