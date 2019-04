× Steve Dale 4/28/2019 Full Show: Gwen Cooper shares details about her latest book

Steve Dale is joined by New York Times Bestselling Author Gwen Cooper to discuss her new book, “My Life In A Cat House“. Gwen shares her love for cats; the impact that one of her beloved cats, Homer the Blind Wonder Cat, left in her life and career as a whole; and more.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv