× Pinch Hitters (04/28/19): Paul Farahvar fills in for Karen Conti

Comedian Marty DeRosa rides shotgun with WGN Radio’s Paul Farahvar as they discuss Avengers: Endgame, Live PD along with crazy laws in Chicago and Illinois. Then, they discuss the ongoing dilemma about why would you ever move to Chicago. Later on, Kristin Robinson from Thrive Coaching Studio and the Cultivating Courage Podcast joins the show to share her amazing career putting people together in safe and courageous environments. The gang wraps up the show sharing their favorite concert experiences!