× Illinois Craft Beer Week is quickly approaching

Illinois Craft Beer Week begins May 10! Owner/Head Brewer of Mikerphone Brewing Mike Pallen and Executive Director of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild Danielle D’Alessandrio joins Brian Noonan in the studio to talk about some of the events and the economic impact of craft beer.

If you haven’t already bought your tickets, then you are out of luck because this year’s 10th Annual Beer Under Glass fundraiser is SOLD OUT. The fundraiser will be held at the Garfield Conservatory Friday, May 10. This year’s event is brought to you by Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance (GPCA) in partnership with the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild.

Want a full list of events for Illinois Craft Beer Week? Visit Illinoisbeer.org for more information.

[audio