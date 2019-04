× Henry Winkler from HBO’s ‘Barry’ Celebrates 45 Years of ‘Happy Days’

TV icon Henry Winkler, who co-stars in HBO’s ‘Barry’ joins Dave to celebrate 45 years since the premiere of ‘Happy Days’, landing the role that made him famous, his friendship with Ron Howard, what he learned from late producer Garry Marshall and his lifelong journey with dyslexia.

Do you have a favorite episode of ‘Happy Days’?