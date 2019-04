× Health education with Purple Asparagus CEO Melissa Graham

Brian Noonan chats with Founding CEO of Purple Asparagus Melissa Graham about the organization and its mission. Purple Asparagus is a non-profit dedicated to educating children, families, and the community on eating what’s good for both our bodies and the environment.

