× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | 4.28.19 | Lin Manuel Miranda, August Rush, & Avengers: Endgame

Dean starts the show with a special interview with Lin Manuel Miranda, creator of the world-renowned musical, Hamilton, to discuss the opening of “Hamilton: The Exhibition”, a 360-degree immersive exhibition in Chicago. Then Dean gets a visit from the cast of August Rush: The Musical, to discuss the world premiere of their show, based on the original Warner Bros. motion picture with the same name. Tickets are now available to see the performance at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, from now until June 2nd. Finally, kid movie critics, Graham Ambrose and Oscar Narut, join Dean in-studio, with adult-critics Pamela Powell and Jimmy Rancich to discuss the release of the new Avengers: Endgame film.