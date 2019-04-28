× Civics classes should be a requirement in middle schools and high schools everywhere

Rick Pearson is joined by Former U.S. Ambassador Carol Moseley Braun and Lissa Druss, spokeswoman for Our American Voice, to talk about a proposal to mandate civics education in middle schools. Carol, Lissa, and Rick first pay their respects to the late Dominic DiFrisco before jumping into the need for civics education to be accessible in schools. The ladies share what the classes offer to students; the vitality of providing children with the information needed to be more civically aware; and the journey they’ve been on in order to ensure that classes of this nature are required in both high schools and middle schools.