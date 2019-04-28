× Brian Noonan Show 04/28/19: Healthy eating and craft beers

Brian Noonan chats with Founding CEO of Purple Asparagus Melissa Graham about the organization and its mission. Purple Asparagus is a non-profit dedicated to educating children, families, and the community on eating what’s good for both our bodies and the environment.

Want to know more about Purple Asparagus? Visit them at PurpleAsparagus.com or comment with them on Twitter! @PurpleAsparagus

Brian was dressed to impress last night during the Irish American Hall of Fame Black Tie Gala. He discusses highlight moments of the gala and the new inductees honored.

Illinois Craft Beer Week begins May 10! Owner/Head Brewer of Mikerphone Brewing Mike Pallen and Executive Director of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild Danielle D’Alessandrio joins Brian in the studio to talk about some of the events and the economic impact of craft beer.

If you haven’t already bought your tickets, then you are out of luck because this year’s 10th Annual Beer Under Glass fundraiser is SOLD OUT. The fundraiser will be held at the Garfield Conservatory Friday, May 10. This year’s event is brought to you by Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance (GPCA) in partnership with the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild.

Want a full list of events for Illinois Craft Beer Week? Visit Illinoisbeer.org for more information.

