× White Sox Weekly (04/27/19): Michael Huff in studio, Rick Hahn chats with Andy Masur, and a quick convo with a White Sox die hard fan!

Even though the weather outside prevented a White Sox game. An action packed White Sox Weekly show makes up for it! This week on the show Mark Carman is joined by Andy Masur and former White Sox Michael Huff.

Later in the show, Andy Masur shares a conversation he had with White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn. What is the state of the team? How does his decisions impact the development of their top players?

Finally the guys talk to Andy Palagyi. He is a season ticket holder for the White Sox from Peru Indiana. He was featured in an article from Matt Igleski (which you can read here) on watching the White Sox play in every ballpark around Major League Baseball.