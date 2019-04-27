× The Patti Vasquez Show 04.26.19 | Finally Friday Panel, What’s that From, the Chicago Nerd Comedy Festival and more…

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

Are you a Nerd? Starting May 8-11, the Chicago Nerd Comedy Festival will be held at Stage 773 and ready to celebrate all nerds! The CNCF Staff Willie and Candace Opper, John Craig, and Matt Peters join Patti in the studio for all the details. Be sure to catch Patti and Elliott Serrano for a live version of Patti’s Appalling Lack of Music at Nerd fest! You can find tickets here!

Plus, the squad plays a round of “Patti’s Appalling Lack of Musical Knowledge.” Think you can guess the song before Patti?

It’s Finally Friday! This week’s Finally Friday panel with President of Aileron Dave Lundy, Chicago Sun-Times columnist Eric Elk, Chief Geek Officer Elliott Serrano, and WGN Radio Contributor Ken Jakubowski discuss, DCFS, Marijuana, gambling and Trump Hannity.

Did you catch former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden’s recent commercial? As suspected the former V.P is throwing his hat in the very crowded ring as a Democratic nominee for the 2020 Presidential Race.

We play a game of “What’s that from?” News Anchor, Roger Badesch narrates a scene from a classic movie. Can you guess what movie it is? A few lucky callers win prizes.

As always we end the show off reflecting on the good things in life with our Tell Me Something Good segment.

Keep the conversation going with Patti on Twitter! @PattiVasquezCHI