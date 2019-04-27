× The Beat (04/27/19): Adam Hoge recaps the Bears draft, Addison Russell making a return, and more!

Mark Carman and Joe Brand (In for Harry Teinowitz), recap the Bears picks in the NFL Draft with WGN Radio’s Bears Insider Adam Hoge. What made the Bears pick David Montgomery? What’s the scouting report on the other players they selected? Adam’s got that and more!

Later Joe and Mark discuss the potential of Addison Russell returning to the Cubs lineup. Should he stay in AAA Iowa? Is he better off not playing for the Cubs anymore? They also take your phone calls and read your texts.