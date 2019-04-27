× Saturday Night Special | 04.27.19 | Stress, Cops, and Deep Breaths

Tonight on Saturday Night Special with Amy Guth:

According to a recent gallop poll reported in the New York Times, Americans are among the most stressed in the world, but why? Special gust co-host and Founder of Cop to Yoga Peace Force Tiffany Seybert joins Amy in the studio as they discuss her work and impact on mental health. Cop to Yoga is yoga program especially made for local law enforcement. Cop To Yoga Peace Force joins volunteer yoga teachers with their respective police districts to share evidence-based yoga breath work techniques that support the wellness of police officers.

For more information on the Cop to Yoga Peace Force visit coptoyoga.org.

Plus, Clinical Social Worker Paula Harper joins the conversation as she and Amy discuss the importance of taking a moment to tend to our mental health and take a deep breath regularly. Paula also breaks down how stress affects the body and its long-term effects.

Keep the conversation going with Amy Guth on Twitter! @Amy Guth