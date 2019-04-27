× Rum aficionados can enjoy over 50 expressions at Chicago Rum Fest this weekend

Chicago Rum Fest kicks off this weekend at Logan Square Auditorium. The Matt Bubala Show chats with Puerto Rico native Federico Hernandez from The RumLab, a program focused on becoming the Official Rum Expo throughout the Midwest. The RumLab team are the producers of the Taste of Rum Puerto Rico, the official national rum fest along with the California Rum Festival. Each event attracts hundreds of attendees ranging from, trade, rum aficionados, tourists and locals. Hernandez explains that Chicago’s fest is all about rum education. Tune in as he discusses the history of rum and its impact locally. He gives listeners tips on aging, flavor and the best pairing options. Ticket purchases and festival information can be found at chicagorumfest.com.