Tonight’s White Sox game has been postponed due to the weather.

Pinch Hitters (04/27/19): Frank and Sherry Fontana fill in for John Williams

Posted 3:03 PM, April 27, 2019, by

Sherry Fontana joins Frank Fontana to discuss a new study on one of the biggest causes of stress. Home Renovation. They also take your phone calls and discuss the wild weather.

Snow in April? Mike Hamernick gives the latest from the WGN Weather Center and explains long we can see snow in the Chicago area.

Later, Frank and Sherry talk to Josie Dunne, an up and coming singer/songwriter from LaGrange. She’s got some new music coming out and she shares a small portion of her newest single “Same”.

Finally, Frank and Sherry share a few moments discussing the life and legacy of Dominic DiFrisco who is battling through some health issues.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.