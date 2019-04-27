× Pinch Hitters (04/27/19): Frank and Sherry Fontana fill in for John Williams

Sherry Fontana joins Frank Fontana to discuss a new study on one of the biggest causes of stress. Home Renovation. They also take your phone calls and discuss the wild weather.

Snow in April? Mike Hamernick gives the latest from the WGN Weather Center and explains long we can see snow in the Chicago area.

Later, Frank and Sherry talk to Josie Dunne, an up and coming singer/songwriter from LaGrange. She’s got some new music coming out and she shares a small portion of her newest single “Same”.

Finally, Frank and Sherry share a few moments discussing the life and legacy of Dominic DiFrisco who is battling through some health issues.