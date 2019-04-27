× Jon Hansen filling in for Dave Hoeskstra on Nocturnal Journal | 04.27.19

Tonight on Nocturnal Journal:

Host Jon Hansen fills in for Dave Hoesktra this week. Jon begins the show with a game of Finish the Headlines. Jon reads some recent news stories with some seemingly unreal twists. Can you guess those twists? Producers Curtis Koch, Ro Coleman, and News Anchor David Jennings joins in on the fun.

Chicago Tribune Reporter Elyssa Cherney joins the conversation as she and Jon discuss Elyssa’s recent story on the United Methodist Church ruling on LGBT issues. Could their disagreement split the church?

Did you know people used to legally ship their kids in the mail? During tonight’s segment of Today We Learned, Jon gives us all the interesting details on the legal ban of mailing your small children.

Meteorologist Mike Janssen gives us the scoop on this recent unusually cold weather.

They say April showers bring May flowers, but what about April snowstorms? President and Show Director of the Chicago Flower & Garden Show Tony Abruscato joins Jon in the studio as they discuss the effects this non-springlike weather brings for flowers and spring gardening.

Jon ends the show talking spoiler-free reviews on Avengers: Endgame with Movie Critic Blake Stubbs.

