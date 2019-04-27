AMES, IA - OCTOBER 27: Running back David Montgomery #32 of the Iowa State Cyclones breaks away from linebacker Dakota Allen #40 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders while rising for yards in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 40-31 over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
Hoge and Jahns: Breaking Down New Bears RB David Montgomery With Lou Ayeni
The Bears drafted Iowa State running back David Montgomery in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and Hoge and Jahns are here to explain why the pick makes so much sense. The guys break down Montgomery’s fit in Matt Nagy’s system and welcome Northwestern running backs coach Lou Ayeni to the podcast. Ayeni recruited Montgomery to Iowa State and knows him better than anyone. Listen below!