× Hoge and Jahns: Breaking Down New Bears RB David Montgomery With Lou Ayeni

The Bears drafted Iowa State running back David Montgomery in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and Hoge and Jahns are here to explain why the pick makes so much sense. The guys break down Montgomery’s fit in Matt Nagy’s system and welcome Northwestern running backs coach Lou Ayeni to the podcast. Ayeni recruited Montgomery to Iowa State and knows him better than anyone. Listen below!

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play!