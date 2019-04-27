Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his walk-off home run against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 26, 2019, in Chicago. The Chicago White Sox won 12-11. (AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo)
Highlights: White Sox 12 – Tigers 11 – 4/26/19
Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his walk-off home run against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 26, 2019, in Chicago. The Chicago White Sox won 12-11. (AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo)
Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers – April 26, 2019