× Finally Friday Panel with Dave Lundy, Eric Elk, Elliott Serrano, and Ken Jakubowski

It’s Finally Friday! This week’s Finally Friday panel with President of Aileron Dave Lundy, Chicago Sun-Times columnist Eric Elk, Chief Geek Officer Elliott Serrano, and WGN Radio Contributor Ken Jakubowski discuss, DCFS, Marijuana, gambling and Trump Hannity.

Did you catch former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden’s recent commercial? As suspected the former V.P is throwing his hat in the very crowded ring as a Democratic nominee for the 2020 Presidential Race.