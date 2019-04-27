× Featured Guest: Nick Hamburger Co-Founder of Quevos | Startup Showcase: Factor 75 and Trust & Will

On the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by talking with CEO of Factor 75, Mike Apostal. Mike calls in to talk about the wellness challenge and that 75% of your fitness results come from what you eat! Factor 75 prepares and delivers fresh, nutritious meals to your door. They combine nutrition science and culinary excellence to design dishes that taste amazing, and give your body and mind the nutrients needed to perform at their peak. Next on the show Scott is joined with CEO of Trust & Will, Cody Barbo. Trust & Will is modernizing the $170B estate planning industry with an easy, fast, and secure way to set up your estate plan online. In less than 20 minutes, you can complete your estate plan, and we then print and ship the documents to the customer to sign and notarize. Their vision is to establish Trust & Will as the category leader for a modern estate planning solution, and their mission is to help everyone leave their legacy.

On the latter half of the show, Scott is joined with our featured guest, the co-founder of Quevos, Nick Hamburger. Nick Hamburger along side fellow co-founder, Zack Schreier, set out to build the Halo Top of the chip category. Zack has been a type 1 diabetic since age 11. Egg whites are one of his most frequent meal choices since their lack of carbs help him avoid an insulin shot. His favorite part of the meal is always the egg white crisps on the side of the pan. One day, he called his childhood BFF Nick to rave about his creation, and the two agreed to put their college education on hold and develop a new kind of crunchy, crave-able snack. To learn more about Quevos go to http://quevos.com or to invest in Quevos’ campaign click here. Campaign ends May 4th.

To learn more about Factor 75 click here and to invest in Trust & Will click here.

