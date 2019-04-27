Elyssa Cherney on the United Methodist Church ruling on LGBT issues

A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., on Friday, April 19, 2019. There's at least one area of agreement among conservative, centrist and liberal leaders in the United Methodist Church: America's largest mainline Protestant denomination is on a path toward likely breakup over differences on same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBT pastors. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Chicago Tribune Reporter Elyssa Cherney joins the conversation as she and Jon discuss Elyssa’s recent story on the United Methodist Church ruling on LGBT issues. Could their disagreement split the church?

